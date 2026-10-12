Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor to pay her $100,000 AmEx bill, and Trump and Rubio are reportedly considering firing her

President Trump and Marco Rubio are reportedly weighing whether to fire Kimberly Guilfoyle from her role as U.S. ambassador to Greece after a series of misconduct allegations. Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor to pay a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to administration officials. The reports say the allegations have put her position in serious jeopardy.

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As reported by TMZ, which cited the Associated Press, a senior U.S. official said Trump and Rubio are extremely angry over the allegations and are weighing her future. The accusations include the solicitation of funds to cover personal expenses.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who was previously married to Gavin Newsom and engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was appointed to the post by Trump after her split from the president’s son. Eric Deters, the donor who was allegedly asked to pay the bill, appeared on TMZ Live to discuss the nature of his interactions with the ambassador.

Guilfoyle greeted Rubio with a hug despite the allegations

Beyond the financial claim, Guilfoyle is accused of threatening a Greek official, accepting improper gifts, and pushing the business interests of a particular Greek company. The accusations have continued to grow as more reports surface.

Rubio visited Greece, where Guilfoyle greeted him with a bear hug even as the allegations were circulating. Rubio initially defended her, but sources told the AP his patience has been wearing thin as more accusations surface.

The State Department inspector general is reportedly looking into the claims, though it is unclear whether a formal investigation has been launched. Personnel questions extend beyond Greece, as reports have also surfaced about Katie Zacharia’s deleted posts after she was named White House press secretary.

The combination of the financial claim and the accusation that she threatened a Greek official has put her continued tenure in Greece in question. The administration is managing the fallout from the reports while maintaining diplomatic relations with Greece.

Guilfoyle has not personally addressed the allegations. Her attorney has denied that she did anything wrong, which contrasts with the reports attributed to senior officials.

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