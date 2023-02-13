Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Shindo Life & All-Star Tower Defense, and KreekCraft Goes Big With Super Bowl Payout

It seems that KreekCraft had a clear favorite during the Super Bowl, and was willing to bet a huge amount of Robux that his favorite team was going to emerge the winner during this intense football matchup. Or, was he just pulling our legs? We’ll find out soon enough, but it seems that he won’t need to actually drop any cash after the results of last night’s game.

We’ve also got some codes to get Roblox fans some extra goodies in their favorite experiences, so let’s jump into All-Star Tower Defense and Shindo Life to find out which codes are working for gamers, and which should get tossed in the bin.

All-Star Tower Defense Codes (February 2023)

Gamers looking for an action-packed game shouldn’t skip out on All Star Tower Defense. Not only will players have the chance to play as their favorite anime superstars, but these codes can also help players get ready to jump right in and start kicking butt!

All Star Tower Defense Codes – Working

sorryforthelongdelay – 150 Stardust, 3,000 Gems, 2,000 Golds

navyxflame170kyoutubereal – 100 Stardust, 1,000 Gems, 1,000 Golds

thankyoufor5bvisits – 500 Stardust, 10,000 Gems, 23 exp boosts

delayp – Stardust, Gems, Gold

happyholidays – Stardust, Gems, Gold

lvlreqny – Stardust, Gems, Gold, 6 Star XP

All Star Tower Defense Codes – Expired

stardustupdate

Hooray50k

ASTDDragonoidBakugan

newcode150knoleakingplsnavyxflameyt

200knextcode

nanoprodigy

noclypsub

ni2

Frangosub

likeslikeslikes

foreverandever

watchaot

ALWAYSTOGETHER

spentmytime

showmenow

sebbydesu9000

hunudthousand

ryukostop

supernaruto

lilfavorite

letsgetiton

epicgal

undertheweather

happyhalloweenmyfriend

hallowten

AllStarDessi

supremethen

update1

manylike

Infernasu

sub2shadownetwork

ilikeshirafune

Sub2Aricku

Noclipso

sub2razorfishgaming

whoisthebestguy

subtokelvingts

codesuperrawr

sub2terrabl0x

likeandsubcribe

nanoislandbaby

newgoal

superposition100

gamerelease

5starluck

All Shindo Life Codes (February 2023)

Those hoping to become the next Hokage should look into Shindo Life, as it will give gamers one of the best Naruto-inspired experiences on the Roblox platform. Gamers love this game for many reasons, but those hoping to become stronger should check these codes!

All Shindo Life Codes – Working

RaidenGold! – 40,000 Coins, 500 Spins

RaidenSab! – 200,000 Coins, 500 Spins

happybdayazxel! – In Game Items

m0reC0de3z! – Coins, Spins

deC8dezhere! – Coins, Spins

BigmanBoy0z – Coins, Spins

NarudaUzabaki – Coins, Spins

SessykeUkha! – Coins, Spins

SheendoLeaf! – Coins, Spins

kemekaAkumna! – 11,000 Coins, 100, Spins

beleave1t! – Coins, Spins

15kRCboy! – Coins, Spins

kemekaAkumnaB! – 100,000 Coins, 200 Spins

G00dvib3zOnly! – Coins, Spins

bicmanRELLm0n! – Coins, Spins

6hindoi5lif35! – 200 Spins

All Shindo Life Codes – Expired

SL2isBack!

AlwaysLevelingUp!

FindDeGrind!

blick0ff!

RELLpoo!

Lickman!

BookOfHype!

RELLswee200k!

NindoShindo!

Mentally Farmers

FarmingMeLawn!

PostFarmloan!

n3vaN33dedhelp!

Pl4y3rsUp!

yaDUNkno!

lostThemWHERE!

dangS0nWearU!

rellEmberBias!

playShind0!

WeRiseB3y0nd!

KreekCraft Bets Big On The Philidelphia Eagles To Win The Superbowl

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl I’ll totally give someone in the comments 1 Million Robux.



Totally. 100%. Definitely not a scam. — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) February 13, 2023

It looks like KreekCraft had a particular favorite when it came to winning the Super Bowl, wagering a totally real 1,000,000 Robux to a random winner in his chat. Would he have actually pulled through with this? It’s unclear, but as it stands, with their loss last night, he can hang on tight to his Robux. While it would have been interesting to see if someone would have won this amount, we may never know anymore.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.