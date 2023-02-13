Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Shindo Life & All-Star Tower Defense, and KreekCraft Goes Big With Super Bowl Payout

It seems that KreekCraft had a clear favorite during the Super Bowl, and was willing to bet a huge amount of Robux that his favorite team was going to emerge the winner during this intense football matchup. Or, was he just pulling our legs? We’ll find out soon enough, but it seems that he won’t need to actually drop any cash after the results of last night’s game.
We’ve also got some codes to get Roblox fans some extra goodies in their favorite experiences, so let’s jump into All-Star Tower Defense and Shindo Life to find out which codes are working for gamers, and which should get tossed in the bin.
All-Star Tower Defense Codes (February 2023)
Gamers looking for an action-packed game shouldn’t skip out on All Star Tower Defense. Not only will players have the chance to play as their favorite anime superstars, but these codes can also help players get ready to jump right in and start kicking butt!
All Star Tower Defense Codes – Working
- sorryforthelongdelay – 150 Stardust, 3,000 Gems, 2,000 Golds
- navyxflame170kyoutubereal – 100 Stardust, 1,000 Gems, 1,000 Golds
- thankyoufor5bvisits – 500 Stardust, 10,000 Gems, 23 exp boosts
- delayp – Stardust, Gems, Gold
- happyholidays – Stardust, Gems, Gold
- lvlreqny – Stardust, Gems, Gold, 6 Star XP
All Star Tower Defense Codes – Expired
- stardustupdate
- Hooray50k
- ASTDDragonoidBakugan
- newcode150knoleakingplsnavyxflameyt
- 200knextcode
- nanoprodigy
- noclypsub
- ni2
- Frangosub
- likeslikeslikes
- foreverandever
- watchaot
- ALWAYSTOGETHER
- spentmytime
- showmenow
- sebbydesu9000
- hunudthousand
- ryukostop
- supernaruto
- lilfavorite
- letsgetiton
- epicgal
- undertheweather
- happyhalloweenmyfriend
- hallowten
- AllStarDessi
- supremethen
- update1
- manylike
- Infernasu
- sub2shadownetwork
- ilikeshirafune
- Sub2Aricku
- Noclipso
- sub2razorfishgaming
- whoisthebestguy
- subtokelvingts
- codesuperrawr
- sub2terrabl0x
- likeandsubcribe
- nanoislandbaby
- newgoal
- superposition100
- gamerelease
- 5starluck
All Shindo Life Codes (February 2023)
Those hoping to become the next Hokage should look into Shindo Life, as it will give gamers one of the best Naruto-inspired experiences on the Roblox platform. Gamers love this game for many reasons, but those hoping to become stronger should check these codes!
All Shindo Life Codes – Working
- RaidenGold! – 40,000 Coins, 500 Spins
- RaidenSab! – 200,000 Coins, 500 Spins
- happybdayazxel! – In Game Items
- m0reC0de3z! – Coins, Spins
- deC8dezhere! – Coins, Spins
- BigmanBoy0z – Coins, Spins
- NarudaUzabaki – Coins, Spins
- SessykeUkha! – Coins, Spins
- SheendoLeaf! – Coins, Spins
- kemekaAkumna! – 11,000 Coins, 100, Spins
- beleave1t! – Coins, Spins
- 15kRCboy! – Coins, Spins
- kemekaAkumnaB! – 100,000 Coins, 200 Spins
- G00dvib3zOnly! – Coins, Spins
- bicmanRELLm0n! – Coins, Spins
- 6hindoi5lif35! – 200 Spins
All Shindo Life Codes – Expired
- SL2isBack!
- AlwaysLevelingUp!
- FindDeGrind!
- blick0ff!
- RELLpoo!
- Lickman!
- BookOfHype!
- RELLswee200k!
- NindoShindo!
- Mentally Farmers
- FarmingMeLawn!
- PostFarmloan!
- n3vaN33dedhelp!
- Pl4y3rsUp!
- yaDUNkno!
- lostThemWHERE!
- dangS0nWearU!
- rellEmberBias!
- playShind0!
- WeRiseB3y0nd!
KreekCraft Bets Big On The Philidelphia Eagles To Win The Superbowl
It looks like KreekCraft had a particular favorite when it came to winning the Super Bowl, wagering a totally real 1,000,000 Robux to a random winner in his chat. Would he have actually pulled through with this? It’s unclear, but as it stands, with their loss last night, he can hang on tight to his Robux. While it would have been interesting to see if someone would have won this amount, we may never know anymore.
Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.