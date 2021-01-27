Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed Until 2022

Ever since the announcement of Lord of the Rings: Gollum back in 2019 fans have been eagerly waiting to return to Middle-earth, this time as our favourite former Stoor, Gollum. Details have been relatively vague but we know that the game will be covering aspects of Gollum’s life that haven’t fully been explored previously within the franchise and it was originally expected to be released towards the end of 2021 though no specific date was ever given.

NACON and Daedalic Entertainment have now announced the signing of a co-publishing and distribution agreement for the game in an attempt to not only live up to fans expectations and make use of the power of the latest generation of consoles, but also ensure that the game remains faithful to the source material – something helped by a partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises who hold the adaptation rights for the franchise.

News of the announcement also came with a new rough release date which may come as a disappointment to many. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise though– it isn’t unusual for a game to be delayed, especially right now with the Coronavirus hindering the development process after all. Even so, a vague 2022 release isn’t exactly what fans were hoping for, but if that gives them the time to bring out a faithful, polished experience we can’t complain too much.

Of course, things might change, but as of right now, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is expected to release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC at some point in 2022.

You can check out the trailer below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teaser Trailer