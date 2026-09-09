A woman who posts on TikTok as Finie Lou (@fini.lou) shared a video about an airport security encounter involving a Swiss Army knife. On-screen text in the video said TSA took her Swiss Army knife because it is considered a weapon and highly dangerous. The same overlay said that 10 minutes later, she bought the exact same one inside the airport.

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The on-screen text continued, “Doesn’t make much sense but here I am!” The video has received 4.6 million views, 416,300 likes, and more than 1,400 comments.

In the opening clip, Fini looked at the camera and appeared slightly exasperated. She stood in what appeared to be a modern airport terminal with a grid-patterned ceiling, bright overhead lighting, and a large white cylindrical pillar behind her.

Viewers compared the video to other airport screening rules

The video then cut to a close-up of her hand holding a red Swiss Army knife. The knife appeared personalized with the name “Fini” engraved on its side. Next to it she held a small white cardboard box that displayed the “VICTORINOX SWISS MADE” logo.

Fini presented the clip as documentation of buying the same style of knife after clearing security. This kind of confusion over what is and isn’t allowed in carry-ons is not unique, such as when a woman thought it was okay to take a hot sauce bottle in her carry-on.

Victorinox, the original manufacturer of Swiss Army knives, has published general guidance on flying with pocket knives. The company said pocket knives are generally not permitted in hand luggage. It said pocket knives are usually allowed in checked baggage if they are packed securely. The company added that some airports apply specific blade length rules for sharp objects.

The site cited Zurich Airport as an example, saying knives or scissors with blades longer than 6 cm must be packed in checked baggage there. The company said security rules can change and may differ between airlines, airports, and countries.

The company also recommended transporting a Swiss Army knife in checked baggage whenever possible. It also said travelers should check official airline and airport guidance shortly before they fly.

Viewers left comments comparing the knife story to other screening rules. One commenter said they are a pilot and wrote, “IM A PILOT. LHR took the ice packs from my lunchbox. There’s a literal axe in the cockpit.”

Another commenter said they had long found a similar inconsistency with water and cutlery. They wrote, “i always thought that it was bizarre that I had to throw my water away, yet when I get past security I could order a steak at weatherspoons and be given a steak knife.”

One commenter said they could accept post-security water but not the knife rule and used the line that appears in the headline. They wrote, “I can understand that water baught after security is ok to bring on a plane as that one is probably not an explosive liquid, but a knife is still a knife no matter on what side of security you baught it, how the f can that be allowed? Make it make sense.”

Another commenter wrote, “They sell knives at the airport! This seems a little crazy.” A different commenter described losing travel nail clippers at screening. They wrote, “they took my travel nail clippers. I was like, “what am I gonna do, clip their nails to short?”.” Others offered shorter reactions. One wrote, “airport rules are just wild to me.”

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