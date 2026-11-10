A man filming from the driver’s seat of his car said a female police officer tapped on his window and then opened the passenger door after he did not lower it. On-screen text in the TikTok video posted by Jaycee, who uses the name jaycee1up, read “Twice in one week …. JUST ANOTHER DAY.” He looked up with an exasperated expression as the woman, carrying a radio and shoulder bag, pointed at him from outside.

The woman leaned into the open doorway and told him, “We’re here to have a chat with you.” Jaycee immediately protested, saying, “What? Don’t open my door, bro. Why are you opening up?” He continued to the camera, “But what’s wrong with these people, bro? Again, what’s wrong with- why are you opening my car door?”

The woman replied that he was not opening it for her, so she was going to open it. He insisted, “Don’t open my door. There’s robberies and stuff,” and she responded, “I don’t care, I don’t care.”

Solicitors tell the man a complaint is the available route after the door incident

Jaycee said he was not even from the area and began climbing out of the car. Standing outside under the trees, he told her, “Yeah, I saw you a minute ago.” She asked if he had turned around, and he confirmed he had. He then demanded to know why “your officer here has opened my door.” An off-screen male officer later joined the exchange as the confrontation continued.

The man pressed the officers on why the door had been opened after a knock without further explanation. He asked, “Is this your car? Because you’re not opening the door. But you’re not allowed to just open my door.”

He repeated that the colleague had knocked, given no identification, and simply opened the door. The off-screen officer said he had knocked and asked Jaycee to put the window down, but had been ignored. Jaycee maintained that no one had told him who they were. Not every officer encounter turns confrontational, as one driver’s stop sign warning and compliment showed.

The officer explained that people had been robbed in the area and that there were issues with drug crime, so they wanted to know why he was there and whether anything was going on. Jaycee responded that he was tired of the stereotypes and stated, “You just racist, bro.”

He added that they should check his plate because everything was legitimate and that the vehicle was simply his car. The officer told him to set aside the door issue for a moment, noting that leaving the car and walking away was making the situation suspicious.

Jaycee replied that the officer could be suspicious but that he was an innocent man who did not need to prove his innocence. He mentioned that the officer had seen his TikTok video. The officer said he had not seen him in the car and that they had just rung randomly.

Jaycee cut in and asked again why the door had been opened, adding that the same action would not have been taken toward “a white auntie.” The officer stated that the goal was to stop people from being robbed and to stop drug crime, and asked if that made sense.

Jaycee said he was not involved in any of that and had never done any of it. He told the officer that the assumption appeared to be about him specifically. The officer noted that Jaycee had filmed the interaction and would have footage of the tapping on the door. Jaycee confirmed it was to get the window opened. The officer began to explain the reason the door was opened as the video ended.

In a later TikTok update, Jaycee said he had called several solicitors and received advice that he should make a complaint. He stated that he did not care about that option because, in his view, it was either a claim or nothing.

He explained that a complaint only leads to training and does not remove the officer. He said the claim he wanted was not for compensation but so that the woman would not continue stopping other mixed-race Black people, adding, “You can’t train racism.”

He reported that the main advice was that the matter was not serious enough to pursue as a claim because he had not been stopped or searched and had not been injured. He maintained that a complaint does little since it does not get the woman gone, but said he was not going to give up and would keep going. A woman’s voice on a phone call in the video stated, “The best last thing you can do is make a complaint against the police.”

Some viewers focused on the moment the door was opened. One commenter described the action as extreme and urged him to take further steps, writing, “Insane she just yanked open ur door… report them fr.” Another argued that opening the door required specific legal grounds and wrote, “They aren’t allowed to open your door without legal grounds sue them.”

Others reacted to the officers’ appearance and the setting. One viewer said the uniforms stood out, asking, “The police here wear leggings and hoodie to work? Whaaaas goin on.” A different commenter noted an initial reaction that changed after watching more closely, writing, “I got scared for him and then realized they’re not American.”

Several responses addressed the broader claim of bias. One commenter directly challenged the officer’s account with the short statement, “She just LIED!” Another suggested the interaction fit a pattern of racial profiling and wrote, “Make a complaint. This was blatant racial profiling.”

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