Maneater and More Come to PlayStation Plus in January

The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for January 2021 has finally been revealed, and subscribers are starting the new year off with three great games. As per usual, there are two PlayStation 4 games on offer, although the next-generation PlayStation 5 is now a regular part of the lineup and gets a free game too. All three games are playable on PlayStation 5 thanks to the system’s backward compatibility features, but the PlayStation 5 free game cannot be played on PlayStation 4 (even though it is a cross-gen title). These games will be available early in the month and will be available until February. Here’s the full list of free PlayStation Plus games for January 2021.

January 2021 PlayStation Plus Games

There are three games coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2021.

Maneater (PS5)

(PS5) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

(PS4) Greedfall (PS4)

Maneater leads the lineup for PS5 players. This open-world game lets you play as a shark and work your way up the ocean ecosystem by acquiring new abilities and skills. If you’re looking for a new action RPG to play on your PS5, look no further than Maneater.

For PlayStation 4 players, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall are the free games up for grabs. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third game in the modern Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, bringing Lara’s story to a close as she attempts to prevent an impending apocalypse. At this point, all three games in the trilogy have been free with PlayStation Plus at some point, so now you can complete your collection and finish the story even if you haven’t bought any of the games.

Greedfall is a deep RPG reminiscent of Bioware classics. You’re sent to a newly discovered land and are put in charge of forming alliances and negotiating politics with the natives and already existing colonies present there. You’re free to handle situations in any way you choose, and there are plenty of options for diplomacy, stealth, of full-on combat.

These games will be available for free with PlayStation Plus on January 5, 2021. For more information regarding these PlayStation Plus games, visit the PlayStation Blog.