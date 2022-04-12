Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.62 Patch Notes (v2.3.1)

Update 1.62 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings the game to v2.3.1 on all platforms, and all systems should be able to download the patch as of today.

Despite a quiet 2022 so far for the game, Marvel’s Avengers continues to receive small updates for its small but dedicated player base. A new roadmap still isn’t in sight, however, and a recent patch caused the PS5 version of the game to suffer from crashes. Things are hopefully shaping up though, as Marvel’s Avengers recently reworked its onboarding system and introduced a new Shipments mechanic that keeps players engaged.

Still, slow and steady has been the name of the game with Marvel’s Avengers so far this year, and this update is no different. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.62.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.62 Patch Notes

These are the official patch notes directly from Crystal Dynamics. There aren’t any huge additions, just multiplayer adjustments and a few bug fixes.

Combat

Resolved an issue preventing Thor from doing damage when equipped with sonic status gear.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Resolved an issue causing a black screen when returning to Avengers Initiative after completing the final campaign mission.

Multiplayer & Matchmaking

Resolved an issue causing players to be stuck on a black screen after accepting a multiplayer invite from the main menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented objectives from populating in “This Hostile Earth” Threat Sector.

Fixed an issue in “City Under Siege” mission that granted players different rewards than what is depicted in the mission details.

Fixed an issue causing an out-of-world view in the QuinJet while loading into Avengers Initiative.

Fixed an issue in “Menace at Large” mission that granted players different rewards than what is depicted in the mission details.

Fixed an issue preventing voiceover lines from playing in several Wasteland missions.

Fixed an issue preventing HARM Challenges from populating on the Wartable for under-leveled players.

Fixed an issue preventing “Out of the Shadows” and “Up From the Depths” missions from appearing on the Wartable.

Fixed an issue causing some players to be sent back to the main menu with a “connection error” when attempting to load into an Outpost.

Fixed an issue in “Above and Beyond” mission that granted players different rewards than what is depicted in the mission details.

Fixed an issue causing all variants of Elite Vaults and Villain Sectors to be available to players as opposed to one Elite Vault per day and one Elite Villain Sector per week.

Fixed an issued preventing the “And We’re Back” mission from appearing in the Eastern Seaboard section of the Wartable.

Fixed an issue preventing “Ritual Content” and “Destination Content” videos from playing in all social spaces.

Fixed an issue related to Kate Bishop’s HARM challenges.

Fixed an issue related to Hawkeye’s HARM challenges.

Art & Animation

Hawkeye’s sword no longer sticks up from his feet in the character selection menu.

Fixed a camera issue causing the camera to lock in the Wasteland Vault elevator.

Fixed Kate’s hair in her Supernatural Avengers Outfit to display the correct hair color.

Gear, Challenges, & Rewards

Fixed any issue with some of Ms. Marvel’s Signature attack perks not applying any status effects.

Fixed an issue that caused Kate’s Quantum Effector Perk to not trigger with some Cryo and Vibranium perks.

Corrected the Elite Vault mission chain to exclusively reward Technical Power Set gear.

Thor’s Rampant Lethal Extension Perk should now work with all Warrior’s Fury skills.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.