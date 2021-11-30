Marvel’s Avengers Shipments Explained: How to Earn Skins, Units, and More

Shipments are the new way to get premium cosmetics in Marvel's Avengers.

November 30th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Crystal Dynamics has come up with a new Shipments feature in Marvel’s Avengers in a bid to undo their past mistakes. The Avengers community was unhappy with the premium cosmetics price system in the game. Now with Patch 2.2 going live in Marvel’s Avengers, Shipments are your new way to earn premium cosmetics. That’s not all; the developers have also added new raids and made changes to the gear upgrading mechanism as well. This article will explain what Shipments are and how they work in Marvel’s Avengers.

​What are Shipments in Marvel’s Avengers?

Shipments are the new way to get premium cosmetics in Marvel’s Avengers. You can now find the shipment feature through the Consumables tab in the Character Management menu. As per the recent blog post, players had always wanted “a path to earn coveted Cosmetics, resources, and other items via gameplay, as well as a place to use your plentiful Units.” So, this is their answer.

How to use Shipments in Marvel’s Avengers?

​One Shipment for the price of 500 Units (the currency earned as you play the game) and has some sort of a cosmetic item/s for you. Units are nearly always present everywhere in Marvel’s Avengers and are earned from completing missions, beating bosses, and progressing the game’s story content. You can now redeem these to get premium in-game cosmetics.

Now you even see what every Shipment contains by placing your cursor over the box. This will allow you to know whether your units are worth it or not. You can skip on it and buy another one at a later date. The items get rotated every 24 hours, starting at 9 AM PT. However, you will automatically receive the item once you claim 100 Shipments.​

What will Shipments contain?

​Since Shipments act as just another loot box system, you will find paid exclusive cosmetics in every box. Here’s what’s available in Shipments:

  • Outfits
  • Takedowns
  • Emotes
  • Nameplates
  • Boosters
  • Fragments
  • Upgrade Modules
  • Polychoron

Another new feature is that you can now see what future Shipments will be, making it easier to take decisions. You might either totally skip the bunch or go on a shopping spree. Lastly, if you already own the Shipment item, you can sell it for additional fragments. The number of fragments you get will differ by item rarity and type.

Currently, you can grab the Wakandan Stealth Outfit for Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers by earning 100 Shipments. The developers have stated that more information regarding the new feature will be shared in the days to come.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC.

