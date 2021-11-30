Marvel’s Avengers: How to Get Wakandan Stealth Outfit for Iron Man

The new Wakandan Stealth outfit for Iron Man is one of the many new cosmetics that Crystal Dynamics is giving away as part of the new holiday content update for Marvel’s Avengers. With the latest Patch 2.2 for Marvel’s Avengers, the developers have added a new Shipments feature that will take the place of paid cosmetics.

The inaugural Shipment is now live in Marvel’s Avengers and will end on January 6, 2022. It contains Iron Man’s Wakandan Stealth Outfit and as per the developers, it is “a sleek battle suit crafted by Wakanda for Tony using their incredibly advanced technology.” Here’s how you can get the Wakandan Stealth outfit for Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Get Iron Man Wakandan Stealth Outfit in Marvel’s Avengers

In order to unlock the new Wakandan Stealth Outfit for Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers, you will either need to earn 100 Shipments by the end of the month or as a random reward from inside a Shipment. You can earn Shipments without spending any real money. Instead, you can get Shipments by completing objectives like the newly-added Rise and Shine questline. You can also find shipments through the Consumables tab in the Character Management menu. From there, the game will allow you to get one Shipment for the price of 500 Units.

Wakanda has some of the most advanced technology known to mankind. With this knowledge, they were able to create this sleek high-tech armor for Tony. Get the Wakandan Stealth Outfit for Iron Man in Shipments on November 30. pic.twitter.com/AygZ0hfQ6q — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 19, 2021

You can, however, see what it currently holds even before buying it. To do this, simply hover the cursor over the box to see what the Shipment has presently. This will help players make sensible purchase decisions as players can decide whether the content is worth it or not.

However, things are a bit complicated because the missions giving these boxes will need to be completed before their assigned timer runs out. These said timers can be found below each mission’s quest name. So make sure you complete the missions on time. As per Crystal Dynamics, the Wakandan Stealth Outfit for Iron Man is one of many Specialty Items that the developers have in store for players.

Marvel’s Avengers has been in a troubled state and unable to live up to the players’ high hopes with the game. However, the developers have pledged to make this right and will continue to support the game. The arrival of the new Spider-Man for free to PlayStation owners and a new Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound raid might attract more new and old players to pick the game.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC.