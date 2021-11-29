Marvel’s Avengers: How to Unlock Spider-Man

Here's how you can play as Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers.

November 29th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Although only for PlayStation owners, Spider-Man is finally swinging into Marvel’s Avengers on November 30. Crystal Dynamics have taken a different route with Spidey altogether. Instead of calling it an “Operation,” the developers are calling Spider-Man’s addition a “Hero Event.” This simply means that Spider-Man won’t be bringing any missions with him. You will get to understand Peter Parker’s story through a series of audio logs, along with some illustrated cutscenes unlocked as you complete character-specific challenges in Marvel’s Avengers. However, there’s a brand new Discordant Sound Raid that can be performed for new gear and rewards. Here’s how to unlock Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers.

Unlocking Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers

In order to unlock Spider-Man as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers, you will need to begin the new With Great Power event. Both new and old players can directly start playing as Spider-Man. To play as Spider-Man, go to the war table and click on the option within the Avenger’s Initiative. Another good thing is that you don’t need to play the entire original story campaign missions or newer updates to play as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers.

However, do note that Spider-Man is only available to those who own a PlayStation copy of Marvel’s Avengers. The character has been added as a free DLC, although without any personal missions. There are some Spidey-specific challenges that you can do. In Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man is still young (in his early 20’s) and is figuring out a way to balance his dual identities.

What can Spider-Man do?

Similar to the previous Avengers, Spider-Man also has his own unique abilities and powers. He is more of a supporting character and most of his moves are centered around webbing up a bunch of enemies together or stunning them for other Avengers. Spider-Man sure feels agile and quick and his Spidey sense allows you to get out of thick situations.

Like all Avengers before him, Spider-Man also has three heroic abilities. His Web-Bomb ability deals with an area of effect damage and is naturally helpful when dealing with many enemies and causes the new webbed status effect onto enemies. Once that status effect bar is full, a webbed enemy becomes sort of stunned and much easier to kill.

Spider-Man’s next ability is the Spider-Drone. This hovering AI partner shoots webs at any enemy within a defined radius. You can pick whether you want it to follow you or stay in one given area. Last, we have Spider-Man’s ultimate ability, the Wrecking Ball. It creates a massive ball of webs that smashes onto the ground to deal damage to anyone near it. This new Spider-Man is a completely new take from the Insomniac’s version and it will be interesting to see how he fits into his new team.

​Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

