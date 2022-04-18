Marvel’s Prowler Joins Fortnite This Week

There have been many Marvel characters to have graced Epic Game’s popular Battle Royale, the latest of which is getting ready to debut this week with the release of the Prowler skin in Fortnite. This character will be available during Season 2 as part of the Battle Pass that’ll allow you to unlock this skin. Prowler is character in the Marvel universe that has been used by different people in the past, but the most recent use was in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Described in-game as “Technologically enhanced world-class criminal and the most dangerous thief in America. The Marvel Series Outfit for Fortnite is going to look very similar to this version of the character with a Purple armor shell and mask and a bluish green body-suit and cape for good measure though the item description in game does say that the character will have selectable styles.

Prowler will be part of the Battle Pass as well as a handful of unique items

As part of the Battle Pass, Prowler can be unlocked later this week, but there will be some items to pick up that are Prowler themed as well. This includes the Slash and Smash emote, Energy Claw Harvesting Tool, Sky Prowler Glider, Mark of the Prowler Wrap, Prowler’s Grasp Emoticon, On the Prowl Loading Screen, Prowler Banner Icon, and Prowler Tag Spray.

Again, you will need to have the Battle Pass for this one so if you haven’t plunked down the 950 V-Bucks for the pass at this point and you’re a big Prowler fan, now is your chance. Fortnite has recently seen big changes with the introduction of a no-build playlist. Apparently players are liking the no-build mode in Fortnite, if the building in the game is something that has kept you away from it, now’s definitely a time to experience the game without the complexities of building.

Look for the Prowler skin to arrive later this week across all platforms for Fortnite Battle Royale.