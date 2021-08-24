Minecraft Dungeons is Coming to Steam in September

Today, Mojang Studios officially revealed that Minecraft Dungeons, the franchise’s action-adventure game, is on its way to Steam.

The announcement was made on the franchise’s official Youtube channel, with the release of a trailer showcasing not only the titles’ arrival but also its release date on the platform, scheduled to take place on September 22.

You can check out the new trailer below, courtesy of the Minecraft series’ official Youtube channel:

On Minecraft Dungeons, players can team up with up to 3 other players as they explore dangerous dungeons, fight deadly enemies, and uncover many treasures. The game also features more than 250 unique artifacts, gears, and abilities, which are sure o help players and allow them to unleash devastating attacks.

You can check out the game’s official description below, courtesy of the game’s official product page on the Microsoft Store:

”Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Discover a trove of powerful new weapons and items that will help you defeat ruthless swarms of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!”

As we said above, Minecraft Dungeons is set to arrive at Steam on September 22. The game was first released on May 26, 2020, and you can play it right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on Microsoft Windows, through Microsoft’s official store.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2021