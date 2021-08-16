Game News

Mod Turns Bloodborne Into a First-Person Game

Are you ready to face the dangers of Yharnam like never before?

August 16th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Bloodborne-First-Person

Garden of Eyes, a Youtube channel focused exclusively on Soulslike games and series, such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls, among others, released a new video, this time, showcasing their new mod, which allows players to turn Bloodborne into a first-person title.

You can check out the video below, where we get to see glimpses of many of the game’s insane boss fights, now with a first-person camera. According to the videos’ description, the new mod will be made available soon, together with their shortcut door mod.

As fans continue to hope for the release of a sequel to the acclaimed title, we can say that taking into account the glimpses shown in the video, the mod will allow players to face all the dangers of Yharnam in a whole new way.

Bloodborne was developed by FromSoftware and first released in 2015, exclusively for the PlayStation 4, becoming one of the most acclaimed titles in the beloved Soulsborne genre. You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as its feature on its official product page on the PlayStation Store:

”Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.”

You can play both Bloodborne and its expansion ”The Old Hunters” right now, on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Bloodborne: Endless Nocturne Coming to PS5 This Year
Bloodborne is arguably one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives, and it’s a shame that it’s not on PC yet....
Attack of the Fanboy
10 PlayStation Exclusives We’d Love to See on PC
With PlayStation’s recent push of titles to PC, many people everywhere are wondering what games will be ported to the...
Attack of the Fanboy
10 Best Souls-Like Games You Can Play Right Now
Not many games come along to completely define a genre on its own spanning multiple games and a passionate fan...
Attack of the Fanboy
Streamer Beats All Soulsborne Games Without Taking a Single Hit
The Happy Hob isn’t like any other streamer. He attempts insane challenge runs, and is most well known for completing...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy