Mod Turns Bloodborne Into a First-Person Game

Garden of Eyes, a Youtube channel focused exclusively on Soulslike games and series, such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls, among others, released a new video, this time, showcasing their new mod, which allows players to turn Bloodborne into a first-person title.

You can check out the video below, where we get to see glimpses of many of the game’s insane boss fights, now with a first-person camera. According to the videos’ description, the new mod will be made available soon, together with their shortcut door mod.

As fans continue to hope for the release of a sequel to the acclaimed title, we can say that taking into account the glimpses shown in the video, the mod will allow players to face all the dangers of Yharnam in a whole new way.

Bloodborne was developed by FromSoftware and first released in 2015, exclusively for the PlayStation 4, becoming one of the most acclaimed titles in the beloved Soulsborne genre. You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as its feature on its official product page on the PlayStation Store:

”Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.”

You can play both Bloodborne and its expansion ”The Old Hunters” right now, on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.