Bloodborne: Endless Nocturne Coming to PS5 This Year

Bloodborne is arguably one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives, and it’s a shame that it’s not on PC yet. Fortunately, it looks like that might change in the near future.

Bloodborne: Endless Nocturne is set to be announced for PC and PlayStation 5 this September during a State Of Play, with a November 2021 release following soon after. That’s according to a new rumor that’s swimming around online that was originally shared to 4Chan.

The leaker claims that Endless Nocturne isn’t going to be a sequel to Bloodborne, but a fairly straightforward port of the PS4 game, being handled by a “small team” at FromSoftware. They go on to suggest this enhanced port will target 4K 60 FPS on console, with an uncapped framerate on PC with resolutions up to 8K. They stress that there may be some “minor texture upgrades”, but this is essentially a port – not a remake or a remaster.

While anonymous 4Chan sources are always to be takes with the biggest pinch of salt, this is not the first time we’ve heard of an upgraded Bloodborne for PC and PS5. Rumors have been floating around for months now that Sony is planning to port the game to PC, and releasing a slightly enhanced version for PS5 at the same time would make a lot of sense.

While we can’t imagine it will be anything as robust as the new Director’s Cuts for Ghost Of Tsushima or Death Stranding (check out our article covering Death Stranding Director’s Cut here), Bloodborne is a game that would absolutely benefit from slicker framerates and the kind of rapid loading times that the PS5 is capable of. While the PS4 version of Bloodborne is mercifully capable of loading much quicker now than at launch, the less loading screens in a game where dying is a regular occurrence, the better.