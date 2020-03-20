Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Campaign Rated in South Korea

A remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been rumored for ages at this point, but a recent listing on the South Korean game rating board suggests that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is very real and coming sometime soon. The official game title of the listing is “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered,” suggesting that the remaster will not include Modern Warfare 2’s beloved multiplayer or spec ops modes, instead opting for an entirely single-player experience.

Considering multiplayer is typically at the forefront of each annual Call of Duty release, it’s surprising to see that there’s a possibility that Modern Warfare 2, of all Call of Duty games, would launch without a multiplayer component. This raises questions as to whether Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will be a full-priced release or if it will be available at a reduced price. The original Modern Warfare Remastered initially launched alongside 2017’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, being locked behind the Legacy Edition of the game, which was priced at $90 at launch. Modern Warfare Remastered later became available as a standalone product, priced at $40, so the sequel could cost somewhere around that amount. Modern Warfare Remastered did include the original game’s multiplayer component, though, so the pricing and release strategy of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered remains to be seen.

Because the rating is strictly for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, it’s likely that the remaster will follow the footsteps of its predecessor and be bundled with Call of Duty 2020, which has been rumored to be a gritty reimagining of the Black Ops series developed by Treyarch. However, Activision has recently been experimenting with Call of Duty business models outside of singular annual releases. Call of Duty: Warzone recently launched as a completely free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Mobile brought the console Call of Duty experience to mobile phones, and there are rumors circulating that Sledgehammer Games is working on an entirely free-to-play Call of Duty title slated for release in 2021. It’s entirely possible that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered releases as a standalone product as a discounted price outside of the typical Call of Duty fall release window.

Still, this is all just speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed by Activision at the time of writing. Still, this remaster is all but confirmed at this point. It’s popped up several times over the past few months, even getting official Amazon listings at one point. It’s very likely that the game will be revealed sometime in the coming weeks.