Move Over Seele: Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Banners Are Confirmed to Have These New Characters

The time is quickly approaching for new playable characters to be added to upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners, including several fascinating additions. This was also just before a new short film was released to promote the game, and while this video alone is exciting, fans are still paying full attention to what characters they’ll get to pull next. For Seele fans, you’ve got a bit of time left if you haven’t pulled her already, with Honkai Star Rail 1.1 banners soon to come in the weeks after with fun new characters!

Which Characters Are Coming to Honkai Star Rail in 1.1?

Thanks to MiHoYo’s Weibo posts, we’ve caught glimpses at several key characters coming to Honkai Star Rail in the 1.1 updates, such as:

Luocha (5-Star)

Silver Wolf (5-Star)

Yukong (4-Star)

You might recognize several of these characters from when you first started the game. Silver Wolf was integral in bringing the Trailblazer (your main playable character avatar) to life, while the other two play primarily support roles. Luocha’s abilities to use Imaginary damage might make him sought-after, especially as a 5-Star character!

Additionally, according to data mining, several sources have obtained the following possible additions to the roster of characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 or beyond!

Lynx (The Abundance/Quantum)

Topaz (The Hunt/Fire)

Aventurine

Jingliu (The Destruction/Ice)

Argenti (The Erudition/Physical)

Dan Heng -Imbibitor Lunae- (The Destruction/Imaginary)

Phoenix (The Erudition/Fire)

Yee Sakura (The Hunt/Ice)

Misha (The Destruction/Ice)

Black Swan

Fu Xuan (The Preservation/Quantum)

Raiden Mei (The Hunt/Lightning)

Guinaifen (The Nihility/Fire)

Screwllum (The Erudition/Imaginary)

Dr. Ratio

Hanabi (The Harmony/Quantum)

Ren (The Destruction/Wind)

Hanya (The Harmony/Physical)

Xueyi (The Destruction/Quantum)

Hua

Huohuo (The Abundance/Wind)

Ruan Mei (The Harmony/Ice)

Luka (The Nihility/Physical)

Naturally, take any of these with a grain of salt until they’re officially announced. But there’s seemingly a lot on the horizon for HSR players! Speaking of which, HoYoverse set out to get players hyped with a brand-new video available on YouTube!

HSR Animated Short: More Than a Honkai Star Rail Trailer?

On May 10, 2023, HoYoverse also dropped a killer animated short film titled “A Flash” to the delight of HSR fans. Among other things, it teases the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner character Jing Yuan along with his retainer, Yanqing. It had its desired effect, even notably in the comments where people voiced their desire to pull Jing Yuan after the Seele banner expires, but it’s also incredibly well-animated in its own right.

Not even a month in with the game, and it’s pulling off bangers like this. When Jing Yuan’s banner concludes, you can enjoy the upcoming teased characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1. May 17, 2023, can’t come sooner, it seems, but for now, you’ll just have to settle for the current banner unless you want to do some re-rolling.

This article was updated on May 10th, 2023