Honkai Star Rail Banner Schedule: When is the Next Banner Coming?

Honkai: Star Rail has had a stellar launch, the latest hype train from HoYoverse to pull through the station. It’s just as entertaining and approachable (and free to play!) as we expected, and while the title has some different gameplay than in Genshin Impact, the gacha mechanics are a constant. It has players coming back for more in the form of ‘Banner’ or ‘Warp’ events, and if you’re wondering what’s on the schedule for Honkai: Star Rail banners, we’ve got you covered.

Honkai Star Rail Warp Schedule: When Do We Get a New Character Banner?

The inaugural ‘Character Event Warp’ banner for Honkai: Star Rail, “Butterfly on Swordtip” featuring the 5-star Seele will run until May 17, 2023. After this, the next character banner for the game will launch immediately, titled ‘Swirl of Heavenly Spear’ as part of Phase 2 for the game’s launch.

We will keep the schedule updated for upcoming Character Event Warp banner updates in Honkai: Star Rail, as shown below:

Character Event Warp Featured 5-Star Pull Featured 4-Star Pull Dates Available Butterfly on Swordtip Seele (The Hunt) Natasha (Abundance)

Pela (Nihility)

Hook (Destruction) April 26, 2023 – May 17, 2023 Swirl of Heavenly Spear Jing Yuan (The Erudition) TBD May 17, 2023 – TBD

Keep an eye out for more updates like this in the coming months! Don’t forget about Stellar Warp, a permanent Warp option in HSR that allows you to get Light Cones or characters, and has no set end time, with a guaranteed 4-star pull or better every 10 tries! Finally, don’t forget about the starter banner, and the opportunities for re-rolls!

Light Cone Event Warp Schedule for HSR

For those seeking additional rewards in Honkai: Star Rail, don’t forget about Light Cone Event Warps! These are essentially weapons for your characters as long as they have the same corresponding paths. For reference, the featured 5-star pull for this is ‘In the Night’ and is used by ‘The Hunt’ path characters like Seele.

Each of the featured pulls for the current Light Cone Warp corresponds with the featured pull characters, and is listed below!

Light Cone Event Warp Featured 5-Star Pull Featured 4-Star Pulls Dates Available Brilliant Fixation In the Night (The Hunt) Post-Op Conversation (Abundance)

Good Night and Sleep Well (Nihility)

The Moles Welcome You (Destruction April 26, 2023 – May 17, 2023 TBD TBD TBD TBD

If you can get a chance to get these, they will enhance any characters able to use them. In the case of the first Light Cone Warp, In the Night can provide dramatic increases to your base stats and CRIT rates. Just like with the Character Event Warp banner schedule, we’ll keep you posted with more updates for this in Honkai: Star Rail!

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023