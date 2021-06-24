New Games on Game Pass for June and July 2021

Today, Microsoft revealed its roster of games that would be coming to Game Pass in the coming weeks. Game Pass is a subscription service that allows those on Xbox and PC to pay a small monthly fee for access to a massive catalog of games to download on their systems. It is one of the best values in gaming right now and the new upcoming additions will only make the package all the better. You can check out what was added last month here.

Available today is Worms Rumble for consoles, cloud and PC, Iron Harvest on PC, and Need for Speed Hot: Pursuit Remastered for console and PC. Worms Rumble takes the worms action fans have loved for years now into the popular battle royale format. Iron Harvest will satisfy all of your RTS needs, and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered brings the fan-favorite racing title up to modern standards. This lineup provides a diverse range of titles for you to enjoy and are nice compliments to the hundreds of games already on the service.

Coming July 1st brings even more exciting additions with Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts will be coming to the cloud platform, and Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Gang Beasts, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, and Limbo. These games range from retro throwback titles to casual fighters and bring a wealth of new experiences to game pass to sink your teeth into. One of the best parts about the service is getting to try out smaller titles you might never have heard of or things that you wouldn’t usually want to spend money on, so the inclusion of indie games like Limbo and Bug Fables is a great opportunity to do so for game pass users. To see the full list of what is coming and going, check out the original blog post here.