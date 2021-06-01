Xbox Game Pass Gets Four Titles in Early June

Considering we’re early on in the month, and the timing of the previous Game Pass game reveals, it’s time to see a host of new Xbox Game Pass titles come to the service! The last batch brought us a lot of titles to take a swing at, including The Wild at Heart, Slime Rancher, Conan Exiles, and many more! If that wasn’t enough for you, Game Pass has brought on a new batch of games for you to give a go at! Without further adieu, here’s everything you can play starting early this month!

Xbox Game Pass Additions for Early June 2021

While I would normally give you a breakdown of each platform and what’s coming, with just four titles this month, that wouldn’t make a whole of sense. So instead, we’ll break down each title individually:

The Wild at Heart is available starting today on Xbox Game Pass for Cloud. This Pikmin-style adventure sees you take on the role of two children as they must explore and escape a fantasy world. Definitely worthwhile for those who appreciate a chill atmosphere.

is available starting today on Xbox Game Pass for Cloud. This Pikmin-style adventure sees you take on the role of two children as they must explore and escape a fantasy world. Definitely worthwhile for those who appreciate a chill atmosphere. For Honor makes its way to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud and Console starting on June 3. This medieval combat simulator sees you do battle with other online players using nothing but your quick thinking, wits, and a mighty melee weapon to boot.

makes its way to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud and Console starting on June 3. This medieval combat simulator sees you do battle with other online players using nothing but your quick thinking, wits, and a mighty melee weapon to boot. Backbone sneaks onto Xbox Game Pass for PC on June 8, letting fans experience a noir detective adventure like no other. As raccoon detective Howard Lotor, it’s up to you to solve a massive mystery that threatens to shake up society.

sneaks onto Xbox Game Pass for PC on June 8, letting fans experience a noir detective adventure like no other. As raccoon detective Howard Lotor, it’s up to you to solve a massive mystery that threatens to shake up society. Darkest Dungeon is the final title for early June, coming to all forms of Xbox Game Pass starting on June 10. This legendary turn-based RPG sees you control a team of flawed heroes as they brave this dark, desolate world full of horrors.

While Xbox is keeping the amount of games rather low, each of these titles have a special charm that make them stand out. Sometimes, less really is more. Regardless, which game will you look to try first? What do you hope to see for the second half of June (if you’re like me, Destiny 2 on PC Game Pass is the only answer there)? Let me know in the comments below!