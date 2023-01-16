New Genshin Impact Dehya Leak Reveals that She May be the Perfect Mix of Fischl, Cyno, and Hu Tao

As we are getting ever closer to the release date of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4, a new batch of leaks surfaced, this time focused on the game’s version 3.5, and revealing, among the wide array of other info, a full look at the kit of the game’s upcoming 5-star Pyro Claymore and certified fan-favorite Dehya.

According to the new massive Dehya leak, revealed by known leaker Niana and made public by the SaveYourPrimos Team on Twitter, she will be a Pyro Burst/Sub-DPS and a mix of both Fischl and Cyno, thanks to her ability to deal both off-the-field an on-field Pyro damage, as well as enter her Burst, or Blazing Lioness state. But the biggest surprise of her kit lies in her first Constellation, which, if unchanged, will also add Hu Tao to the mix, by allowing Dehya’s Elemental Skill and Burst to scale off her Maximum HP.

With that said, her Talents, which are mostly focused on decreasing damage and allowing her to self-heal, seem to, although while lowering the need for a focused healer and increasing her survivability, do less in regards to increasing her damage.

You can check out a short summary of Dehya’s NAs, Elemental Skill, and Burst below, based on the descriptions revealed by Niana:

Normal/Charged Attacks (Gold Duster Assaut): Performs a series of 5 Strikes while mixing both her swordsmanship and martial arts. Her charged attack seems to allow her to perform continuous slashes, in a fashion that we think will be similar to Itto.

Performs a series of 5 Strikes while mixing both her swordsmanship and martial arts. Her charged attack seems to allow her to perform continuous slashes, in a fashion that we think will be similar to Itto. Elemental Skill (Molten Inferno): Has two forms: Indomitable Flame: Deals Aoe Pyro DMG and generates a Fire Sanctum field. The field will then deal coordinated damage to the enemies attacked while on it once every 2.5 seconds. While the field is in place, Dehya will share the damage the on-field character suffers. Raging Flame (Triggered by performing the Skill while the field is up): Dehya will perform a leaping attack, which will deal AoE Pyro Dmg and then recreate the field.

Has two forms: Elemental Burst (The Lioness’ Bite): Allows Dehya to enter her Blazing Lioness State, in which she towns her claymore aside and in turn deals damage by performing a series of Flame-Mane First strikes. While in this state, her normal attacks will be converted to Roaming Barrage. Performing a Roaming Barrage right after a Flame-Mane First strike will then increase the triggering speed of the next one.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18. 2022.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023