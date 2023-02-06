New Genshin Impact Dehya Set Leak Shows a Step in the Right Direction

As we are getting closer and closer to the release of Genshin Impact‘s upcoming and still untitled version 3.5, a new beta leak surfaced, this time showcasing a truly welcoming change on the set of the game’s upcoming 5-star Dehya.

According to the new Dehya leak, her Elemental Burst and Skill will now also scale off her maximum HP. More specifically, according to the updated values currently showcased on Project Amber, the Flame-Mane’s Fist and the Incineration Drive part of Dehya’s Burst will now also deal damage based on 3% and 4.3% of her maximum HP at level 10, while the coordinated attack’s part of her Skill will now also deal DMG based on 1.9% of her HP at level 10.

However, the change did not come without a cost, as leaker Tao showcased on Twitter, since the ATK scaling of both moves was decreased from 203 to 177.7 and 286.6 to 250.7% respectively.

With that said, it’s important to point out that, although the change came after a great deal of pressure from the community as well as the negative response to her leaked set, it is still unknown whether or not HoYoverse took it into consideration.

Genshin Impact Dehya: Are These Changes Enough?

As we mentioned in our Genshin Impact Can Fix Dehya’s Kit With One Simple Change piece, the change, although simple, is enough to turn C0 Dehya into a unit capable of performing her role well as well as one capable of making full use of her ascension passive. But, given her low Base ATK and low burst multipliers, as well as her current inability to make full use of the game’s top Hydro support, she will still need a few tweaks in order to truly excel once she debuts in the game.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023