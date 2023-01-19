New Genshin Impact Dehya Leak Throws Cold Water in Those Planning to Pair Her With Xingqiu or Yelan

Very few characters in Genshin Impact were the target of as much doubt as Dehya, whose current beta kit seems to be extremely unbalanced for the game’s standards. With that said, according to a new leak, she will also not be able to make full use of two of the game’s best Hydro units, Xingqiu and Yelan.

But how can that happen? Well, according to the leak, revealed by Kusanali Mains’ Drak on Discord, and made public by user applesauce0101 on the Genshin impact Leaks subreddit, Dehya’s Flame-Mane First and Incineration Dive Kick moves will not trigger Yelan and Xingqiu’s conjunct attacks, which are a key feature in many high-tier Vaporize compositions. The reason for that seems to be linked to the fact that the hits produced by her Elemental Burst will, differently than the Raiden Shogun’s, which are considered normal attacks, be considered Burst strikes.

With that said, it’s important to point out that the leaks are related to the beta for the game’s upcoming version 3.5, so it is very likely that her kit, as well as her multipliers, which also caused an uproar in the community through their excessively low values, will be changed. The leaked description of Dehya’s constellations also caused a commotion, as although she will have an HP% scaling, both her Skill and Burst only scale off the stat through her C1, a fact that if maintained, will place her behind a paywall.

Does That Mean that Vaporize Will Not be Possible With Dehya?

To put it simply, no. Although Yelan and Xingqiu play a large role in some of the game’s best Vaporize teams, thanks to their ability to apply ounces of Hydro quickly, there are other characters in the game capable of doing so without the need to trigger conjunct strikes, like Sangonomiya Kokomi and Kamisato Ayato, the latter of which can work well in a rotation with her.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023