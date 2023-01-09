New Genshin Impact Focalors Leak Hints that She May Be The Game’s First Hydro Claymore

New leaks regarding Genshin Impact‘s upcoming region of Fontaine and its many characters continue to surface, with a leak this time revealing the possible weapon of choice of the game’s Hydro Archon Focalors. The leak surfaced after a series of character models, including that of the Hydro Archon herself, surfaced.

According to the leak, revealed by memetrollsxd through the Focalors Mains Discord channel, Focalors is currently showcased on the game’s data as a Claymore wielder. With that said, although there are currently no leaks regarding her optimal role, if the data is not changed and thus translates to the final version of the Hydro Archon, Focalors will be continuing a pattern that started with Venti on version 1.0, where the Archons all wield exclusive weapons for their element.

Venti was the only Anemo Archer until the release of Faruzan in version 3.2, while Zhongli and the Raiden Shogun were the game’s only Geo and Electro Polearm wielders until the debut of Yun Jin and Cyno respectively.

According to another leak, this time by known leaker nonono, which also claims that Fontaine will have a Hydro Claymore-wielding character, the region may also be the home of the game’s first-ever Cryo catalyst wielder, who many are assuming to be Lyney.

All We Know About Focalors

Focalors is the current Hydro Archon and the ruler of the nation of Fontaine. She is also known all over Teyvat as the God of Justice. With that said, a quote by Fontaine’s Chief Justice Neuvillette regarding Nahida indicates that the Hydro Archon is highly emotional, which may in turn indicate that Focalors may not be as emotionally mature as the already featured Archons in the game, in other words, Venti, Zhongli, Ei, and Nahida.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 8th, 2023