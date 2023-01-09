Genshin Impact Fontaine Leaks Confirm the Hydro Archon’s Model and Reveal More on Neuvillette

2023 started strong for Genshin Impact fans, as leaks regarding the game’s upcoming region of Fontaine continue to surface daily, revealing more regarding the Hydro Archon Focalors and her domain. With that said, as fans are still processing all of the leaks and reveals regarding the game’s next updates, a new series of reliable leaks surfaced, confirming the Hydro Archon’s character model and revealing more about the visual of Fontaine’s Chief Justice, Neuvillette, which is set to be heavily based on Honkai Impact 3rd‘s Siegfried Kaslana.

According to the first leak, revealed by hxg and then confirmed as accurate by the SaveYourPrimos team, Focalors is indeed the Hydro character leaked by a mysterious source at the beginning of the week. This confirmation conflicts with the description previously provided on NGA, which claimed that the current Hydro Archon would be a tall woman and resemble Honkai Impact’s Durandal. You can check out the leaked Hydro Archon model below, which was revealed by user H4xolotl on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit.

As we mentioned above, the new leaks also revealed more about Fontaine’s Chief Justice, Neuvillette, who will, according to known leaker Plusle, resemble Honkai impact’s Siegfried Kaslana. According to the text description revealed by Plusle, as well as to a drawing of the character revealed by hxg, Neuvillette will be, like Seigfired, a tall man with light grey hair and bangs on the right side of his face. Like Seigfired’s current look on Honkai Impact, he will showcase tired eyes and have blue as the predominant color of his look.

Can Neuvillette be Genshin Impact’s First Gun-Wielding Character?

If the leaks are indeed proven correct and Neuvilette proves to be Siegfried’s representative in Genshin Impact, as well as taking into account the fact that Fontaine is known for being the most advanced nation in Teyvat, Neuvillette’s debut may be the best moment for HoYoverse to add the new series of weapons to the game. With that said, it is highly unlikely that a new weapon type will debut in the game in the foreseeable future.

Siegfried Kalana as he appears as part of a Stigmata set in Honkai Impact 3rd. IMAGE: HoYoverse.

- This article was updated on January 8th, 2023