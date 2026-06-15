UFC heavyweight won a historic match on the White House lawn, but used his victory speech to target Michelle Obama with crude remarks

The White House South Lawn transformed into a massive arena for professional cage fighting on Sunday night, marking an unprecedented moment in presidential history. The event, dubbed UFC Freedom 250, served as a dual celebration for the 250th anniversary of American independence and the 80th birthday of President Donald Trump. Despite earlier concerns about potential thunderstorms, the weather stayed clear, allowing the festivities to proceed under a giant steel canopy known as the Claw.

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The unprecedented production went ahead despite a federal lawsuit attempting to halt the event. The night featured seven bouts, and it was a remarkably aggressive card. In a feat never before seen in the 33-year history of the UFC, every single fight ended by knockout or technical knockout. The action was intense from the start, though the atmosphere often felt like a blend of a political rally and high-stakes combat sports.

According to The Guardian, military flyovers from the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds added to the spectacle, and at one point, a B-1 bomber flew over the South Lawn. Notable figures like Mark Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twins were spotted in the crowd as cabinet officials and dignitaries mingled ringside.

Historic cage fights transform presidential residence lawn

One of the most jarring moments of the evening occurred following a heavyweight bout where Josh Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis. After presenting a necklace to the president, Hokit used his post-fight interview to launch into a series of remarks that included the false conspiracy claim that “Michelle Obama is a man.” The comment, which targeted the former first lady, drew a mixed reaction from the audience, highlighting the strange intersection of sports and abrasive political discourse that defined much of the evening.

Nationalism was a recurring theme throughout the card. During the fight between Sean O’Malley and Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi, the crowd engaged in chants mocking Canada, while O’Malley leaned into the patriotic fervor. After securing a second-round TKO victory, O’Malley addressed the crowd and UFC chief executive Dana White, stating, “Dana’s a f***** gangster.”

Josh Hokit just called Michelle Obama “a man” on the mic after winning at UFC Freedom 250.



HOKIT: “Hey, shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some sh*t like this on!”



“And if I’m going to say anything, there’s only person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk and… pic.twitter.com/ydNPIEEHww — Overton (@overton_news) June 15, 2026

The main event provided a massive upset that capped off the night shortly after 1:00 AM on Monday. Justin Gaethje faced the unbeaten champion Ilia Topuria, who had dominated the early rounds and left Gaethje in several perilous positions. Gaethje managed to turn the tide as the fight progressed, eventually leaving Topuria bloodied and unable to continue after the fourth round.

Reflecting on the comeback, Gaethje said, “That guy had me in trouble. He had me rocked. He smoked my liver. But I stuck in it.” Following the win, Gaethje celebrated his status as the undisputed lightweight champion, noting, “I’m from America. Two hundred and fifty years ago, we were way bigger than six-to-one underdogs, and look at this country now.”

As fireworks went off above the White House to the sound of Stars and Stripes Forever, the president entered the cage to congratulate the new champion.

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