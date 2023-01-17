New Genshin Impact Leak Reveals that, Contrary to Everything, Including his Splash Art, Mika Will Wield a Polearm

We are only a few days away from the release of Genshin Impact‘s upcoming and highly anticipated version 3.4, which is set to bring to the game the playable debut of 5-star Dendro sword user Alhaitham, as well as that of 4-star Polearm wielder Yaoyao. With that said, as getting close to a new update usually means that leaks regarding its successor are also already here, a new massive leak surfaced, this time revealing the weapon, or should we say weapons, of Mika, the game’s new Cryo 4-star.

According to the leak, which features an overview of his set and was revealed by known leaker Nina and made public by the SaveYourPrimos team on Twitter, although Mika will be a Polearm wilder, he will wield two distinct weapons in combat, in this case, a Polearm and a crossbow, the latter of which will be used on both his normal series of attacks and Elemental Skill.

The reveal from the credible source it’s really surprising given both the fact that previous leaks regarding his weapon claimed he would wield a Claymore, as well as his own Splash Art, where he is shown with what seems to be a Catalyst. You can check out a full look at Mika’s leaked splash art below, revealed by leaker Niana and made public by user FIGJAM17 on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit.

Will Mika be a Support or a DPS?

According to the leaked overview of Mika’s kit, revealed by Niana, he will be a Healer/Physical support focused on increasing your DPS’ physical damage and offering a good amount of healing. This role fits Mika well, as he is a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, which is led by Eula, the game’s current top physical DPS.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023