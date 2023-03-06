New Genshin Impact Leak Reveals the First Fontaine Claymore and Possible Details on Focalors and Soutine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 and this year’s iteration of the Windblume Festival continue in full swing, a new alleged Fontaine leak surfaced, this time revealing possible details regarding the Hydro Archon Focalors, Soltine, and what can very likely be the first Fonteine weapon to debut in the game.

According to the alleged Genshin Impact leak, which was revealed by Snezhfed and shared on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit by user mhmhmhmhmmhmhm, Focalors will be a Hydro sword user whose kit will be Gravity related and scale off HP. Soltine on the other hand will, according to it, be a Claymore user. As we mentioned above, the possible visual of Soltine’s signature weapon was also revealed.

Also according to the leaker, the weapon and thus Soltine are set to be released before version 4.0. You can check out the alleged leak below, courtesy of the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit:

As pointed out by the subreddit’s moderator, box-of-sourballs, the alleged Sontine Fontaine Claymore had already been leaked way back but until now no info regarding it surfaced apart from its overall look. It’s also important to point out that the post was categorized by the subreddit’s moderators as misleading given some of its claims.

The leak also contradicted a previously released leak which claimed that Focalors would be the game’s first Hydro Claymore wielder while also adding weight to the claims made on Baidu regarding the Hydro Archon’s kit and its direct correlation to Gravity.

With that said, if its claims prove to be true, Soltine will receive a treatment similar to Kaedehara Kazuha, who was the first Inazuma character to debut in the game as well as the only one to do so before the region debuted on patch 2.0.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023