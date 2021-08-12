New Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Video Reveals More About Rocket and Groot

Today, Eidos Montréal revealed a new video focused on their newest project, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a game based on the team which became one of Marvel’s flagships after the release of James Gunn’s 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

In the video, which is the third entry in the developer’s Dev Insights series, which already featured an entry focused on Star-Lord, and another focused on both Gamora, and Drax, the game’s Art Director, Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc, revealed details regarding the design of both Rocket Raccoon and his best friend, Groot.

In the video, which you can check out below, courtesy of the game’s official Twitter profile, Gauthier-Leblanc revealed new details about the characters, such as the fact that Rocket continuously customizes Groot for combat, even adding the upgrade which he can use to use his friend as a turret when the fighting demands. Also, according to the developer, the changes in Groot are directly related to the gameplay of the game, as are Rocket’s glasses.

Groot and Rocket are the galaxy's best friends. See how it's echoed in their designs, linked to story and gameplay 👇 #GOTGGame pic.twitter.com/M4nKzSgFj5 — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) August 12, 2021

You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as presented on its product page in the Square Enix store:

”Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to be released on October 26, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.