New Nintendo Switch (OLED) Console Release Date and More Announced

While there were no new hardware announcements from Nintendo at E3 2021, the company has surprisingly announced the New Nintendo Switch console today. The good news about the console is that it will be released later this year!

The Nintendo Switch (OLED) model releases worldwide on October 8th, 2021. This is the same release date as Metroid Dread. If you live in the United States, the price of the new console is $349.99. The price is around $50 more than a normal Switch.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the console below.

Switch trailer

The screen is much bigger this time around as it’s 7 inches. This will mean the console will be slightly bigger since a normal Switch has a 6.2 inch screen. The new model is also OLED which means the quality of the screen is much better than before.

The storage size is also larger as it’s 64 GB instead of 32 GB. It will also feature a new dock as well as a wired LAN port. The new console also comes with a stand so you can play in tabletop mode.

You can read some of the features of the new model below from the press release.

Set the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) system into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV. By using the built-in wired LAN port, players can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode. Tabletop mode: Flip the stand on the back of the system and use the system’s screen to play multiplayer games using two Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. A wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It allows players to freely tilt the system and adjust the viewing angle, so it makes it easier to see the screen.



Flip the stand on the back of the system and use the system’s screen to play multiplayer games using two Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. A wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It allows players to freely tilt the system and adjust the viewing angle, so it makes it easier to see the screen. Handheld mode: Players can bring the system wherever they go in handheld mode and play local* or online** multiplayer with friends. The system’s 7-inch OLED screen provides vivid color and crisp contrast.

The console will play all existing Nintendo Switch games that have been released in the past since 2017. Previously released Joy-Cons are also compatible. What do you think of the new model?

- This article was updated on:July 6th, 2021