New Star Wars Game Being Developed By Skydance New Media, Lucasfilm Games, and Amy Hennig Announced

A new original Action-Adventure Star Wars game is in the works!

April 19th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Star Wars has had a prominent space in the games industry for a long time, and with every released title, a new one seems to fire up and grind at the cogwheels with rapid succession. This is the case with an announcement made today that there will be a brand new original action-adventure Star Wars game on the horizon along with the other titles announced in the past. The title will be developed by Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games, with the latter having a vast array of experience working on creating excellent Star Wars games over the years.

Of course, Amy Hennig, president of Skydance New Media will be taking an active role in the development. She has worked as creative director and also the head writer for the first three Uncharted games that were developed by Naughty Dog. Her experience is going to be extensively valuable for the creation of the new game, given the fact that she will no doubt ensure that the game has the flowing luminous aura of brilliant talent and breathtaking stories found throughout for players to eagerly wield their lightsabers and blasters once again.

She had quoted in a press release: “I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly. I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.” Her passion for developing the new game is clear and it will be thrilling to watch the development cycle proceed through the years until fans are graced with the latest adventure in the Star Wars Universe. The team also will have a lot of creative freedom with the story due to the fact that it is to be an original story for the franchise.

From the press release, it was clear that “cinematics” was also going to be something that teams have a lot of passion for showcasing the highest echelon of creation for. Combine this with what is sure to be excellent gameplay and narrative design among much more and you surely have a winning formula for a wonderful new Star Wars game. Hennig has also been working on a new game title for Marvel Entertainment with Skydance New Media so this is another massive project for the team at Skydance New Media.

The new Star Wars game has no details on a release date as of yet.

