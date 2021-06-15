Game News

New WWE 2K22 Video Takes A Look At Roster Entrance Animations

Another BTS video

June 15th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

wwe-2k22-rey

2K Games has now released a brand new video for WWE 2K22 today. While nothing major has been announced, it does show some of the entrance animations for the game’s roster.

Sadly, the video does not show the entrances fully since we don’t know who the WWE Superstars are in the footage. All we see is a blank and generic character model doing all of the entrance animations.

I cannot decipher everyone in the video, but I can see they’ve added the entrance animations for Bobby Lashley and more just to name a few. I think Braun Strowman’s entrance animation is in the game too, although the wrestler was released earlier this month. It remains to be seen if he’ll stay in the game, but his animation is still here.

You can check out the full video and tweet below.

WWE 2K22 Entrance Animation Video

WWE 2K22 will be out later this year. Platforms and an official release date are yet to be announced for the game.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (June 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds June 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy