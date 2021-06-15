New WWE 2K22 Video Takes A Look At Roster Entrance Animations

2K Games has now released a brand new video for WWE 2K22 today. While nothing major has been announced, it does show some of the entrance animations for the game’s roster.

Sadly, the video does not show the entrances fully since we don’t know who the WWE Superstars are in the footage. All we see is a blank and generic character model doing all of the entrance animations.

I cannot decipher everyone in the video, but I can see they’ve added the entrance animations for Bobby Lashley and more just to name a few. I think Braun Strowman’s entrance animation is in the game too, although the wrestler was released earlier this month. It remains to be seen if he’ll stay in the game, but his animation is still here.

You can check out the full video and tweet below.

WWE 2K22 Entrance Animation Video

We looked at the finest details when animating the WWE Superstars through their entrances and their moves, with over 4,800 new or updated animations in #WWE2K22. Who do the ones here belong to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5ZpC9im8p0 — WWE2K Dev (@WWE2Kdev) June 15, 2021

WWE 2K22 will be out later this year. Platforms and an official release date are yet to be announced for the game.