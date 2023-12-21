Next Jujutsu Kaisen Episode Countdown – Season 2 Episode 23

Image: Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 marks a massive turning point in the second member of Shonen Jump’s Dark Trio’s story. Pseudo-Geto’s sinister plans for Japan are about to begin in earnest, and an unexpected twist regarding Yuji Itadori’s family foreshadows even darker revelations.

We’re nearing the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, but fans still have plenty of exciting (and heartwrenching) twists to look forward to. If you’re in it till the end, here’s the release date and countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 will be released on December 28th, 2023, if all goes as planned. Like the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen Season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 will be available on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET. However, it may be delayed due to website traffic. The English dubbed version should arrive on the website two weeks later, on January 11th, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23

Release Date Countdown

If you want to know precisely when a new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen will drop in your region, rejoice! Check out our in-depth Jujutsu Kaisen time zone release chart below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 22 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 23

Desperate to escape death, Mahtio begs Pseudo-Geto to save him from Yuji. Unfortunately for Mahito, Psuedo-Geto’s description of “helping” involves using his innate Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique to absorb Mahito. Unable to fight back, Mahito is consumed, giving Peeduo-Geto access to all of Mahito’s terrifying abilities.

Given a chance to show off his new skills when the Kyoto Second-Years arrive, Pseudo-Geto effortlessly avoids every attack thrown his way, even after Atsuya Kusakabe and Utahime Iori join the fray. When it looks like things can’t get any spicer, Choso arrives and protects Yuji from a dangerous blow, loudly declaring that the boy is his little brother.

Having experienced a false memory of Yuji dining with himself and his brothers, Choso deduces that the being known as Peeduo-Geto is and always has been Kenjaku, the wicked sorcerer who created him and his siblings. Kenjaku doesn’t bother denying the allegation, but Uraume freezes Choso in his tracks before he can retaliate.

Enraged by the continuous interruption of Sukuna’s ressurection, Uraume attempts to finish off all their opponents with a massive blast of ice. At that moment, Yuki Tsukumo arrives and challenges Kenjaku, closing the episode with a nail-biting cliffhanger.

