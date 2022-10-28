Neymar and Pogba Could Come to Modern Warfare 2 as Operators Soon

Neymar and Pogba, 2 leaked Modern Warfare 2 operators based on the Football stars from Brazil and France, respectively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now and there are many ways to enjoy yourself in Infinity Ward’s latest blockbuster shooter. You can enjoy the Campaign, Spec Ops, Multiplayer, and more, and more so, you can enjoy it your way. This encompasses not only your preferred loadouts, or even the current operators available for multiplayer, but a wide array of playable operators in typical COD fashion. 2 operators, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Paul Pogba, are possible future additions to Modern Warfare 2 as well, so if you’re a football/soccer fanatic, you might recognize these names.

When Are Neymar and Pogba Going to Be Playable Operators in Modern Warfare 2?

There are images circulating about the famous football stars Neymar and Pogba rendered as operators for Modern Warfare 2. This would be a timely appearance and a little extra FIFA promotion going into World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The images were originally leaked by Twitter and COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope and feature full images of bother operators, although no word on a release date for them, or if unlocking them is similar to how it’s done for other characters.

There are images going around showing that Neymar and Pogba are coming to #ModernWarfareII as Operators/Skins. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 27, 2022

We would suggest remaining skeptical and awaiting a proper release date, but these images hardly seem altered and would seem like a timely cross-promotion, especially for a worldwide audience like FIFA fans.

How Do Neymar and Pogba Look as Operators in the Game?

Despite the perhaps more overt potential for them to simply be rendered in their jerseys, they are wearing appropriate military attire, and look pretty great as operators. They’re not dressed over-the-top, but certainly, look imposing as military operators in Activision’s latest installment of the long-running franchise. It was originally assumed that we would see these operators once the game came out, but we might have to wait a bit longer before we’ll be able to play as them if these leaks turn out to be true.

Pogba and Neymar in the new Call of Duty 🎮 pic.twitter.com/uN4A5mXhQY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022