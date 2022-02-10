Nintendo Direct February 2022: Klonoa Comes to Switch

Fans of classic platformers can rejoice with today’s news that 2 classic games in the Klonoa series are getting full remasters, bringing a set of inventive platformers to a new generation with a fresh coat of paint, according to today’s Nintendo Direct.

Including not only Klonoa 1, but also it’s sequel, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is looking to bring a fan favorite series out of retirement and back onto the big stage. What is all included with this new collection in a series that hasn’t seen a new entry since 2008? Let’s dive in and see!

Come Fly With Me

First bursting onto the scene in 1997, Klonoa: The Door to Phantomville instantly claimed the hearts of everyone that played it, making it a very well loved classic that still plays, and looks, great in today’s day and age. When it was released, it was praised for it’s visual style, while retaining classic gameplay types and merging the two together well.

Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil took everything that was great about the original title, and came out swinging with new additions to the gameplay, a new graphics engine that took advantage of the Playstation 2’s hardware, and keeping a great gameplay loop that anyone could enjoy.

With this new collection, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series looks to keep the classic gameplay that fans loved intact, while giving it a shiny new coat of paint. Colors pop, characters shine, and everything on display looks like a great way to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch hardware.

Klonoa was a fresh experience at the time of it’s initial release, featuring 2.5D graphics, unique locations and fun gameplay hooks. Being able to hover and grab enemies to use them to your advantage to traverse the challenging landscape was, and still is, a great idea, and featuring fully 3D environments on a 2D plane gives the developers of the series a fun way to experiment and make things flow.

Klonoa: The Door to Phantomville and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil have both skyrocketed in price in recent years, so this collection will give fans both old and new a reason to visit the beloved world of Klonoa. The most exciting part of this news is that we will not have to wait very long to get entranced in this world once more, as Klonoa Phantasy Reverie launches on Nintendo Switch July 8th, 2022. Start brushing up on your platforming skills now, as you’re in for a wild ride very soon!