Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty Flees to Nintendo Switch Next Month

A more modern port of a more modern remake.

September 29th, 2020 by Brandon Adams

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty may not be the long delayed Oddworld: Soulstorm, yet next month Nintendo Switch owners can help Abe save himself and his fellow Mudokons from Molluck the Glukkon in this popular remake. Or, to put it more simply: stop an evil super-corporation from turning his people into literal snack food. Ah, never change Oddworld.

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty launches on Nintendo Switch October 27th.

Oddworld Inhabitants and Microids have partnered up for this port, and fans can purchase it either from the eShop, or physically. eShop preorders for Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty open October 13th, if digital downloads are more your thing. Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty on the Nintendo Switch will feature improved visuals and audio, deeper gameplay, and the same ole’ absurdly bleak story about an alien reluctantly rising up to stop a failing meatpacking empire from converting his people in funky fresh treats.

If you’ve never played an Oddworld game before I recommend giving New ‘n’ Tasty a peak. It’s a remake of the original Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, so it’s a solid starting point for new fans. The franchise has a vibe all its own, and the platforming is some of the best in the industry. It may not receive the same recognition as more popular genre staples like Mario, but Oddworld is a must-play series for platformer fans, especially those who like their games weird. Check out the announcement trailer below, and stay tuned here for a port report when Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty goes live.

