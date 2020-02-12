Game News

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Complete Roster Revealed

Who will you choose for your dream team?

February 11th, 2020 by Jess Menga

one-punch-compressed

The following lists the most recent One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows roster known (and speculated*) at the time of this writing. The Bandai Namco Entertainment/Spike Chunsoft game is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. You can pre-order it here or read more about the official release.

Known Roster

  1. Saitama (One Punch Man)
  2. Saitama (Dream Version)
  3. Vaccine Man
  4. Mosquito Girl
  5. Carnage Kabuto
  6. Deep Sea King
  7. Terrible Tornado
  8. “Silver Fang” Bang
  9. Atomic Samurai
  10. Tanktop Tiger
  11. Tanktop Master
  12. Tanktop Black Hole
  13. Metal Bat
  14. Child Emperor
  15. Spring Mustachio
  16. Amai “Sweet Mask”
  17. Puri-Puri Prisoner
  18. “Snakebite” Sneck
  19. Crablante
  20. Boros
  21. Genos
  22. Speed-o’-Sound Sonic
  23. Tatsumaki
  24. “Hellish Blizzard” Fubuki
  25. Mumen Rider
  26. Metal Knight
  27. Stinger
  28. Melzargard

Non-Playable Characters

  1. King
  2. Marugori
  3. Ground Dragon
  4. Hammerhead*

Potential DLC Characters

  1. Garou*
  2. Watchdog Man*
  3. Suiryu*
  4. Lightning Max*

*These characters were reportedly datamined from Twitter user @SergioM3 but info has since been reported and removed for infringing copyright. I cannot confirm at this time if this is the full One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows roster.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like