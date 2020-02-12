The following lists the most recent One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows roster known (and speculated*) at the time of this writing. The Bandai Namco Entertainment/Spike Chunsoft game is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. You can pre-order it here or read more about the official release.

Known Roster

Saitama (One Punch Man) Saitama (Dream Version) Vaccine Man Mosquito Girl Carnage Kabuto Deep Sea King Terrible Tornado “Silver Fang” Bang Atomic Samurai Tanktop Tiger Tanktop Master Tanktop Black Hole Metal Bat Child Emperor Spring Mustachio Amai “Sweet Mask” Puri-Puri Prisoner “Snakebite” Sneck Crablante Boros Genos Speed-o’-Sound Sonic Tatsumaki “Hellish Blizzard” Fubuki Mumen Rider Metal Knight Stinger Melzargard

Non-Playable Characters

King Marugori Ground Dragon Hammerhead*

Potential DLC Characters

Garou* Watchdog Man* Suiryu* Lightning Max*

*These characters were reportedly datamined from Twitter user @SergioM3 but info has since been reported and removed for infringing copyright. I cannot confirm at this time if this is the full One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows roster.