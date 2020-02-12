The following lists the most recent One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows roster known (and speculated*) at the time of this writing. The Bandai Namco Entertainment/Spike Chunsoft game is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. You can pre-order it here or read more about the official release.
Known Roster
- Saitama (One Punch Man)
- Saitama (Dream Version)
- Vaccine Man
- Mosquito Girl
- Carnage Kabuto
- Deep Sea King
- Terrible Tornado
- “Silver Fang” Bang
- Atomic Samurai
- Tanktop Tiger
- Tanktop Master
- Tanktop Black Hole
- Metal Bat
- Child Emperor
- Spring Mustachio
- Amai “Sweet Mask”
- Puri-Puri Prisoner
- “Snakebite” Sneck
- Crablante
- Boros
- Genos
- Speed-o’-Sound Sonic
- Tatsumaki
- “Hellish Blizzard” Fubuki
- Mumen Rider
- Metal Knight
- Stinger
- Melzargard
Non-Playable Characters
- King
- Marugori
- Ground Dragon
- Hammerhead*
Potential DLC Characters
- Garou*
- Watchdog Man*
- Suiryu*
- Lightning Max*
*These characters were reportedly datamined from Twitter user @SergioM3 but info has since been reported and removed for infringing copyright. I cannot confirm at this time if this is the full One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows roster.