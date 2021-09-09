PlayStation 5 Pro Releasing As Soon As 2023 According To New Leak

According to Morre’s Law YouTube channel, Sony is already planning a PlayStation 5 Pro console that will target 8K and a release date of late 2023 or late 2024.

Moore’s Law founder insists that he is 100% certain that the PlayStation 5 Pro is currently in the works and is releasing either in late 2023 or late 2024. The leak also suggests high price points of $600 to $700, which would at the very least make the PS5 pro more expensive than the PS4 pro when it had originally launched by $200.

It is worth mentioning that the leaker is not certain about the technical limitations of the PlayStation 5 pro. While some sources suggest that Sony will push the tech to its limits with the PS5 Pro, reaching 8K resolution with higher framerate, Moore’s Law is skeptical about this citing the $700 price point would be too high and that Sony is likely to trade off some of the specs to target a lower $600 price point.

Finally, Moore’s law says it is highly likely that Sony is going to release a PS5 Slim version in the not so in the distant future and likely in late 2022.

Xbox Series X/S Refresh Rumors

Moore’s law also has some rumors regarding the mid-gen refresh of the Xbox Series X/S. According to the YouTube channel, Microsoft is currently focused on refreshing the Xbox Series S and re-releasing it with higher specs and with only a $50 higher price point. They also suggest that Microsoft plans on dropping the price of the original Xbox Series S to less than $200, which would make sense given that the console would be 2 years old by the end of 2022.

The Xbox Series X, however, is not getting left behind. The refresh for the console is reportedly likely to happen in late 2023 or after. Microsoft is currently more focused on the Xbox Series S in order to undercut Sony’s rumored PS5 slim console.

It’s important to remember that all of the aforementioned information is pure speculation/rumors without any official word from either Microsoft or Sony. Even if the leaks are legit and factual, plans of either company could very likely change ahead of the rumored 2022 and 2023 release years.