PlayStation State of Play Returns on Thursday

PlayStation has been on fire today with all these recent announcements. From talking about their new innovative technology with PlayStation VR to announcing a slate of PS exclusives are coming to PC, it’s a good day to be a fan of Sony’s works. If that wasn’t enough to satiate your appetite though, this news sure will. Just announced via the official PlayStation Twitter account, PlayStation is hosting a State of Play this Thursday (February 25) to showcase all the new things coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

State of Play returns this Thursday! Tune in live at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET to see updates and deep dives for games coming to PS4 and PS5. Full details: https://t.co/qMFCMCuIGU pic.twitter.com/NjwB40YlU1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2021

According to the information provided, the State of Play will be roughly 30 minutes long and will primarily focus on updates and additional information on games coming to both their main consoles. These will also include new details regarding 10 third-party and indie titles that were shown during June’s State of Play last year. The only thing this won’t include is information on PlayStation hardware and business-focused announcements.

For those interested in tuning in, the State of Play will be streamed live to the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels at 2 PM PST (5 PM EST) on Thursday. Make sure to free up some space if you want to hear about the latest and greatest coming to PlayStation.

What do you hope Sony reveals during this PlayStation State of Play? From the indie and third-party titles shown during June’s State of Play, which do you hope to see receive more information? Be sure to let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned here to see the announcements once they’re revealed.