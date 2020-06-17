Pokemon Cafe Mix Free-to-Start Game Coming to Switch and Mobile

Today’s Pokemon Presents presentation was filled with announcements, and one of the more surprising reveals was Pokemon Cafe Mix, a free-to-start puzzle game coming to both mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

The game is centered around a cafe that you own where you serve drinks and dishes for visiting Pokemon. You have to swirl icons around on the touch screen and attempt to match them together. As you progress through the game, more Pokemon will hear about your cafe and come to visit. Pokemon can even join your cafe staff and help out during puzzles with their own unique abilities. Expanding the cafe seems to be a central mechanic as well, with the trailer showing off shelving and decor.

Thankfully, Pokemon fans won’t have to wait very long to get their hands on this game. A date wasn’t revealed during the presentation (it simply said “available soon”), but the game has now been listed for release next week on June 23. Basic gameplay will be free, but there will be in-game purchases in the form of “Golden Acorns,” a virtual currency that can be redeemed to regain hearts, continue puzzles, and get helpful items.

Also announced during today’s Pokemon Presents show was a new free-to-play mobile game called Pokemon Smile, which encourages healthy tooth brushing habits among children. The long-awaited follow up to Pokemon Snap, simply titled New Pokemon Snap, was revealed as well, showcasing old favorites alongside new Galar Pokemon. The Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now as well, and special in-game events are going on to commemorate the launch. Finally, a second Pokemon Presents presentation was announced for June 24 to reveal information about a new unannounced project, one that’s presumably larger in scale than the games shown off today.

Pokemon Cafe Mix is coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices on June 23. The game will be free-to-start.