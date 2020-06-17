Pokemon Smile Helps Kids Brush Their Teeth

Today’s Pokemon Presents presentation opened with a very unusual new Pokemon title. Pokemon Smile is a brand-new free-to-play mobile game that aims to help children brush their teeth, and it’s out now on iOS and Android.

While the Pokemon franchise is no stranger to mobile apps like Pokemon Go or Pokemon Sleep that seek to improve the lifestyle of its players, Pokemon Smile is definitely a strange step for the series. During the presentation, Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara said “Pokemon Smile turns a stressful time into a fun and exciting adventure.” While it’s unclear exactly how much the game spices up the tooth brushing process, it does seem to be a bit more involved than you’d expect.

Pokemon Smile utilizes your smartphone’s camera to observe a child’s brushing pattern, challenging them to defeat bacteria and help Pokemon along the way. There are over 100 Pokemon to collect, and players can even wear special Pokemon-themed hats and equipment with augmented reality functionality. Even the most forgetful children will be motivated to brush their teeth regularly, as Pokemon Smile can send daily push notifications reminding players to start the app and get brushing. All jokes aside, it sounds like a wonderful way to promote healthy habits with younger Pokemon fans. There aren’t even any in-app purchases, which is always a plus for a mobile title like this.

Other titles announced during the Pokemon Presents presentation include an all-new puzzle game called Pokemon Cafe Mix and a long-awaited follow-up to Pokemon Snap, simply titled New Pokemon Snap. The Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield is also available today, along with some special in-game events to commemorate the launch. Finally, a second Pokemon Presents presentation was announced for June 24 to share news on another project, presumably one of a larger scale than the games shown today.

Pokemon Smile is out now on iOS and Android.