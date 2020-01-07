Pokemon Focused Nintendo Direct Coming this Week

Pokemon Sword and Shield are out in the wild, but it seems Nintendo isn’t done talking about the hit Switch games. A new Nintendo Direct is coming on January 9th at 6:30am PT that will share info about the iconic franchise and the games that have recently released. More events have been rolling out in Sword and Shield since launch in November. Perhaps there’s more to come there, but the big news of the presentation would be any details about Pokemon Home.

This mobile app is said to take the place of Pokemon Bank, which was a subscription service on Nintendo 3DS that allowed transfers and trades between various generations of the main series games. Pokemon Home has been promised as a bigger and better alternative. Given the controversy over the removal of the National Dex in Sword and Shield, many have been waiting anxiously for the service and its features.

The Pokemon Nintendo Direct will last just 20 minutes, which could have a ton of new info or not. It’s anyone’s guess today, but we won’t have too long to wait. You’ll find out more in the coming days, so check back here for breakdowns of all the big info out of the presentation.