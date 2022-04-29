Pokemon GO A Mega Moment: Spawns, Research, Mega Raids, and More

A new event called A Mega Moment is here in Pokemon GO. Because of the new Mega Levels announced in Pokemon GO, Niantic is celebrating this update with a kickoff event all about Mega Pokemon. Mega Pokemon are the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, so this is an event you won’t want to miss. Here is everything you need to know about A Mega Moment in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO A Mega Moment Start and End Time

A Mega Moment in Pokemon GO starts on Friday, April 29, at 10:00 a.m. local time and ends on Sunday, May 1, at 8:00 p.m. local time. All weekend long, you can participate in A Mega Moment to earn yourself a Mega Pokemon or two.

Pokemon GO A Mega Moment Spawns

All of the new spawns during A Mega Moment are Pokemon that can be Mega Evolved. Here are all of the spawns during A Mega Moment:

An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Slowpoke*

Gastly*

Mareep*

Buneary*

Snover*

Pokemon GO A Mega Moment Special Research

There is a Special Research opportunity for Trainers level 5 and up. The Special Research will give Trainers the opportunity to try out the new Mega Evolution. Here are the steps for A Mega Moment Special Research:

A Mega Moment Phase 1:

Catch 3 Pokemon – Bulbasaur

Catch 3 Pokemon – Charizard

Catch 3 Pokemon – Squirtle Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls



After this phase, Trainers will need to choose between Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise. This will determine which Pokemon they want to Mega Evolve. Charizard will be used for example for the following rewards.

A Mega Moment Phase 2:

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Power Up Pokemon 5 Times – 10 Razz Berries Rewards: 200 Charizard Mega Energy, 1 Premium Battle Pass, Charizard Encounter



A Mega Moment Phase 3:

Earn 5 Hearts With Your Buddy – 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Power Up A Pokemon 10 Times – 500 Charizard Mega Energy

Mega Evolve A Venusaur/Charizard/Blastoise – 1 Charge TM Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, 100 Charizard Mega Energy



A Mega Moment Phase 4:

Win A Raid – 5 Revives

Defeat A Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Take A Snapshot Of Your Buddy – 6 Hyper Potions Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, 100 Charizard Mega Energy



Pokemon GO A Mega Moment Field Research

There is also Field Research to enjoy during A Mega Moment. The rewards are applicable to any Mega Pokemon. Here are the tasks and rewards:

Power Up Pokemon 5 Times – 25 Mega Energy

Power Up Pokemon 10 Times – 70 Mega Energy

Pokemon GO A Mega Moment Mega Raid

Mega Kangaskhan is debuting in the Mega Raid. And yes, it can be shiny. Also, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time, there is a Mega Raid Day for Mega Kangaskhan. During this time, Mega Kangaskhan will appear more frequently in the Mega Raid.

To wrap it up, the only active bonus during A Mega Moment is that Mega Evolved Pokemon will receive a CP Boost. Also, you can collect up to 5 free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, so be sure to do that. Stay tuned at Attack of the Fanboy and our Pokemon GO guides for more educational information!

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.