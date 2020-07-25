Pokémon-GO-Fest-2020-Adds-Shiny-Unown-and-More

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 may be a few hours away for players in the US, but it has begun in other parts of the world already. And the reports coming back are pretty exciting for long time players of the game. A bunch of new shiny Pokémon have been added, but one stands far above the rest. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 has finally brought shiny Unown to the game, along with a few others.

In case you aren’t already aware, Unown is one of the rarest Pokémon in the entire game. Featuring 28 different forms, based on the letters of the alphabet along with exclamation point and question mark variants, Unown already presents a challenge to those who want to “catch ’em all”. Add in the fact that he very rarely appears anywhere in the world outside of special events and it’s a recipe for FOMO (fear of missing out) from many players. And now that challenge just got doubled.

During Pokémon GO Fest 2020 you should see lots more of them though, at least in the letter forms of G and O as confirmed so far. And now they can be shiny, with the possibility of all 26 other letters/characters following suit. But these aren’t the only new shiny Pokémon being added for GO Fest 2020. You will also have a chance at Heatmor, Qwilfish and new Pikachu hat wearing versions of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. Tack on a bunch of special research and other rewards and you might find the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket worth picking up.

The event begins at 10am your local time, so good luck grabbing yous shiny Unown and anything else you’re hunting.