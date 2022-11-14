Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Will Be Banned for Modified Pokemon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are bringing excited fans back to the series as always with all of the hype that is surrounding the experience. Of course, some people have recently noticed The Pokémon Company has provided players with information that Modified Pokémon traders may be in for a world of shock soon when they find out they are potentially banned from the online services. While some people have been working out how to play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early, others have been keeping an eye on official correspondence. Modified Pokémon traders may not be banned just in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but in all Pokémon games.

On November 11, The Pokémon Company released an important notice discussing modified data after they confirmed there were users of Pokémon games who were actively modifying what they wanted which of course involved various Pokémon. Users who genuinely are working towards modifying Pokémon may now face restrictions on the online services of the game. In essence, bans and other such measures stop people from modifying anything more. Thankfully, those who received modified Pokémon via trades with others will not be affected. The following quote notes the information you need to know.

“We will take measures in order for users who cause trouble to other users, such as trading Pokémon, or users who are deemed inappropriate in terms of operation. There are no restrictions on users who unintentionally possess modified data” (Quote combined with other quotes for key information and context)

Along with that, the company mentioned that they “may implement further restrictions” at any time. It is clear that modified data has been something that the company is rightfully so not okay about. It can be extremely damaging and needless to say, dangerous, to have modified data floating around the ether of the Pokémon series.

Those who partake in modifying data could also face suspensions from the Pokémon Home software. In turn, if you are someone who deliberately modifies Pokémon, it is best to immediately stop what you are doing in order to avoid any restrictions on your account. You can instead focus on cheering for your party in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the benefits it provides when the time comes.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set for release on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022