Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to Receive Version 1.2.0 Patch in February

The launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November 2022 was far from smooth sailing. Players were incredibly quick to pick up on the performance issues and bugs the game contained, and even following the game’s first patch update, it seems like the large majority of issues weren’t targeted and removed. So, each time the announcement of the following patch updates hits the press, there’s a reason players buzz with excitement, especially since a considerable number of reviews touched on how the performance of the game was one of the things holding it back.

The version 1.2.0 patch update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released in late February and is intended to ‘target bug fixes and add functionality.’ There are a lot of specifics players are waiting for, including the exact date the update will be scheduled for, but a lot of hope is being held for the update to target some of the more predominant bugs, such as Tera Raid Battle health bars disappearing, and re-appearing later during the battle, or players falling through the map while exploring Paldea.

Following the most recent patch for Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo stated that they “take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.” yet a lot was left untouched in terms of performance. Whether or not version 1.2.0 will delve slightly further into the spectrum of issues players have been reporting currently needs to be clarified, but more details are expected to release closer to the date of the patch.

But despite its performance issues and bugs, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continues to be highly praised among its player base, and the events taking place within the game, such as catching elusive Pokémon alongside fellow trainers, are keeping players on their toes while we wait for the next update to roll around.



Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023