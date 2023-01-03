Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Event, Start Time, Tera Type, Everything We Know

Tera Raid events are a fantastic opportunity for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to encounter some fierce Pokémon that would usually put up quite the fight to catch. However, after experiencing the wrath of Charizard and the scorch of Cinderace, players will be happy to know that the next array of spotlighted Pokémon will be slightly easier to face. So, if you’re looking to participate in the next Tera Raid event in Paldea, it’s time to start pulling together your fellow trainers because Hydriegon and Dragapult are being thrown into the spotlight. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this event.

Everything We Know About The Hydriegon and Dragapult Raid Event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Hydriegon and Dragapult Tera Raid event will occur from January 6 – January 8 and act similarly to the Tyranitar and Salamence raid, coming in with a 4 and 5-star difficulty rather than 7. In addition, Hydriegon raids will spawn in Pokémon Scarlet, and Dragapult Raids will spawn in Pokémon Violet, so the best way to guarantee both catches is by playing with a friend. Using the online PokePortal raid pinboard to find raids from other players is a valuable way to find game-exclusive raids, especially during timed events. So if you’re stuck, this is a great place to search.

However, to make the challenge slightly harder there is no way to guarantee what the Tera Type of these raids will be until you find the raid crystal. Unlike the Charizard event which was guaranteed to have a dragon tera-type, both Hydriegon and Dragapult will have random Tera Types, but if you save up your Tera Shards you can change the Tera Type of your Pokemon, so it doesn’t matter too much. Additionally, you’ll be able to catch multiple Hydriegon and Dragapult during the course of the event, so dust off your Azumarill and prepare for the next timed battle.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023