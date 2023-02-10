PSA: You Can’t Get Every Skill in Hogwarts Legacy

It feels like most games with a talent system these days always let you max them out, but not in Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, you wouldn’t be at fault for being taken off guard by this since the game doesn’t warn you that talent points are limited in any way. With the number of challenges and quests you need to do, you will hit the max level well before you reach the end of the game. As such, you need to be careful with your talent points in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Truest Student Experience You Can Get

The inability to get every talent in Hogwarts Legacy is something that seems so out of place for the game. In a game about learning to be a full-fledged wizard, having a hard limit on how strong your character can get is a bit jarring. Since there is a limit on what talents you can get, you will need to figure out what sort of build you will want to use early on in the game.

You will only be able to get a total of 35 talent points throughout the whole game to spend on the 48 talents you have. This means that once you reach the max level of 40, you will be left with 13 talents that you can never learn.

This problem is made even worse by the fact that there is no way to respec your talent points once you spend them. So once you place them, you won’t be able to get them back. If you want to change your talent points around in any way, you will need to start a whole new game and remember to not spend as many points this time around.

You also can’t spend any points on things you don’t have unlocked. So any late-game spells, like unspeakable curses, have a chance at not getting an upgrade since you might have spent all of your talent points by the time you unlock it.

Hopefully, this does get changes in some future patch for Hogwarts Legacy but that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. For the time being, remember to think before you spend your talent points. Look through all of the talent trees and figure out some of the late-game talents you might want to hold onto some points for.

