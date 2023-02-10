As you’ll quickly notice in Hogwarts Legacy, your talent points going toward your character are based on your level. If you hit level 30, you have 30 points to spend as an example. However, the level cap is at 40, so you can only hit so many points before you run out. Here, we can go over the best way to use your talent points for your builds in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Talent Builds in Hogwarts Legacy

With only 40 points to use, you want to use the best ones that can cover all ground for the content yet to come, so here is what you should use:

Spells

Accio Mastery

Levioso Mastery

Confrigo Mastery

Depulso Mastery

Descendo Mastery

Glacius Mastery

This set will use up 6 points of your overall allotment of points. The reason these should be specced into is because of the secondary effects of the spells. They provide good crowd control and utility when going up against a group of enemies. Also, they’re going to be some of the more common spells you use even outside of combat, so you’re getting more bang for your buck.

Stealth – All 4 Talents

Using Stealth in the game might not be used too often, but it can help you wither down a crowd before you’re seen. In areas where enemies are perched up on the higher ground, you want to preemptively take down as many other enemies as possible to even the odds. At this point, you have used up 10 points.

Core

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

Spell Knowledge I, II, and III

Wiggenweld Potency I and II

Swift

Protego Absorption

Basic Cast Mastery

Revelio Mastery

Basic Cast Airborne Absorption

Evasion Absorption

This will use up 12 of your Talent Points, now totaling 22. I can’t fully recommend anything that requires a Perfect Protego since parry timing is something that is skill-based. The purpose of these points is to give you something universal that can help those who may struggle with combat. Most of this is for survivability and having more power at your disposal.

Dark Arts

Blood Curse

Knockback Curse

Disarming Curse

Slowing Curse

Enduring Curse

Imperio Mastery

Crucio Mastery

Curse Sapper

Avada Kedavra Mastery

You’ll basically use everything here except the Stunning Curse. Other spells are going to be used much more frequently than Stupefy (unless you’re good at parrying).

Room of Requirement

Edurus Potion Potency

Fertiliser

Headache

Maxima Potion Potency

Thunderbrew Potency

Noxious

Focus Potion Potency

So while this build leaves you with 2 points to spare, you can use those for things we didn’t cover here. Make sure they’re used on abilities you actually use. Otherwise, a point spent in a spell you use will be wasted!

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023