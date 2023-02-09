Hogwarts Legacy: All Dark Arts Talent Mastery and How to Unlock

Are you looking to become a master wizard in Dark Arts? Hogwarts Legacy allows that opportunity by unlocking a whole skill tree of Dark magic through the use of Talent points. With ten total Dark Arts available in the game, one may wonder what they need to do to unlock all of them. In this guide, we will discuss every Dark Arts available, their abilities, and what must be done to unlock all of them.

All Dark Arts Talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Below you will find all Dark Arts in Hogwarts legacy, starting from the easiest to unlock to the hardest. Keep in mind these will only be available to the player if they have unlocked the Talent Point skill tree by completing the Jackdaw’s Rest Quest.

Stunning Curse

Ability – Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Requirement – One must unlock the spell Stupefy and has reached level 5.

Blood Curse

Ability – Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed targets.

– Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed targets. Requirement – One must reach level 5.

Disarming Curse

Ability – Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Requirement – One must unlock the Expelliarmus spell and reach level 5.

Knockback Curse

Ability – Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Requirement – One must unlock the Flipendo spell and reach level 5.

Enduring Curse

Ability – A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time.

– A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time. Requirement – One must reach level 16.

Slowing Curse

Ability – Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Requirement – One must unlock the Arresto Momentum spell and reach level 16.

Crucio Mastery

Ability – Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy.

– Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy. Requirement – One must unlock the Crucio spell and reach level 16.

Imperio Mastery

Ability – An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike.

– An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike. Requirement – One must unlock the Imperio spell and reach level 16.

Avada Kedavra Mastery

Ability – Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies.

– Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies. Requirement – One must unlock the Avada Kedavra spell and reach level 22.

Curse Sapper

Ability – Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health.

– Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health. Requirement – Reach level 22.

There you have it, all the Dark Arts available in Hogwarts Legacy. It may take some time to reach level 22, but there are many other spells to learn to keep you busy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023