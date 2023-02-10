Hogwarts Legacy: What is an Unspeakable? Explained

In Hogwarts Legacy, you might stumble upon a professor who is an Unspeakable. You may know what an Auror is since Harry Potter becomes one in the books and movies, but you might not know what an Unspeakable is. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have many people who are Unspeakables, but you may want to know what it is to understand the world better.

What is an Unspeakable in Hogwarts Legacy?

Not much is known about Unspeakables. We know that they are forbidden to discuss their jobs which is why they are called Unspeakables. They work in the Department of Mysteries and must keep a high level of secrecy. Unspeakables are similar to the FBI for Muggles. It’s unclear why Unspeakables can’t discuss their work, but it most likely has to do with keeping evil-doers away from the most powerful magics.

Speculation leads us to believe that Unspeakables study the mysterious facets of magic. For instance, some may study the magic of love in the Love Chamber, some may study the concept of time in the Time Room, some may study the nature of thoughts in the Thought Chamber, and some may study death in the Death Chamber which is the room in which Sirius Black was murdered in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Though nothing is confirmed, the list of magical studies above is most likely what Unspeakables do. Since Aurors are like special forces magical law enforcement in the Wizarding World, Unspeakables are more like the scientists who study, research, and discover.

That is everything we know about Unspeakables in Hogwarts Legacy and in the Wizarding World in general. Unspeakables have a fascinating job, but you wouldn’t be able to tell anyone about the fascinating discoveries you make.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023